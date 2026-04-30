Invitation Homes Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Dallas, Texas-based Invitation Homes Inc. ( INVH ) owns and operates single-family rental homes. Valued at a market cap of $16.8 billion , the company maintains a portfolio of over 80,000 homes designed to meet the needs of residents seeking high-quality housing in desirable neighborhoods near major employment hubs and good schools.

This residential REIT has considerably lagged the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of INVH have declined 18.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 28.3% . Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up marginally, compared to SPX’s 4.2% rise.

Narrowing the focus, Invitation Homes has also underperformed the industry-focused Residential REIT ETF’s ( HAUS ) 1.8% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 4.3% rise on a YTD basis.

On Apr. 29, INVH delivered its Q1 2026 results. The company’s total revenue increased 8.8% year-over-year to $734 million, while its AFFO declined 2.6% from the year-ago quarter to $0.41 primarily due to timing-related factors. Same-store NOI edged down 0.3% year-over-year, reflecting 1.6% growth in same-store core revenues being offset by 5.7% increase in same-store core operating expenses.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect INVH’s FFO to decline 1.1% year over year to $1.89. The company’s FFO surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a " Moderate Buy ,” which is based on 10 “Strong Buy” and 14 “Hold” ratings.

The configuration has remained fairly stable over the past three months.

On Apr. 28, Bank of Montreal ( BMO ) analyst Juan C. Sanabria reiterated a “ Hold ” rating on Invitation Homes and set a price target of $30, indicating a 4.9% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $30.55 indicates a 6.9% potential upside from the current levels, while its Street-high price target of $35 suggests a 22.4% premium.