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Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on KeyCorp Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Keycorp bank sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Keycorp bank sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

KeyCorp (KEY), headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association. Valued at $23.2 billion by market cap, the company provides retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services.

Shares of this leading regional bank have outperformed the broader market over the past year. KEY has gained 45.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 28.3%. In 2026, KEY stock is up 5%, surpassing the SPX’s 4.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, KEY’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 30.8% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s returns on a YTD basis outshines the ETF’s 4.7% gains over the same time frame.

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KeyCorp beat on revenue and earnings thanks to strong execution in both lending and fees. Its commercial loan growth was broad-based across industries and geographies, with higher-yielding balances and rising utilization. Net interest margin expanded, credit quality stayed resilient, and fee businesses like wealth, investment banking, and payments grew on record M&A and equity activity. Management is deploying about $1 billion into technology and AI for better products and efficiency. 

On Apr. 16, KEY shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenue was $2 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.9 billion. The adjusted EPS of $0.44 beat analyst estimates by 8%. 

Among the 21 analysts covering KEY stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and nine “Holds.”

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This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with 11 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 21, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) kept a “Hold” rating on KEY and raised the price target to $23, implying a potential upside of 6.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $23.93 represents a 10.4% premium to KEY’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $26 suggests an upside potential of 20%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TFC 51.18 +0.53 +1.05%
Truist Financial Corp
$SPX 7,140.63 +4.68 +0.07%
S&P 500 Index
IAT 58.45 +0.69 +1.19%
US Regional Banks Ishares ETF
KEY 22.05 +0.38 +1.75%
Keycorp

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