Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on APA Corporation Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
APA Corporation phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
APA Corporation phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Houston, Texas-based APA Corporation (APA) explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. With a market cap of $13.7 billion, the company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally. 

Shares of this independent energy company have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. APA has gained 148.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 28.3%. In 2026, APA stock is up 64.8%, surpassing the SPX’s 4.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, APA’s outperformance looks less pronounced compared to the State Street SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 56% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 40.8% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 25, APA shares closed down by 2.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.91 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.62. The company’s revenue was $2 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.9 billion.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect APA’s EPS to grow 27.1% to $4.79 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 29 analysts covering APA stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 17 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and three “Strong Sells.” 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with five analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 27, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) kept an “Underperform” rating on APA and raised the price target to $30.

The mean price target of $40.46 represents a marginal premium to APA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $56 suggests a notable upside potential of 38.9%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
APA 39.89 -0.43 -1.07%
Apa Corp
BAC 53.21 +0.33 +0.62%
Bank of America Corp
$SPX 7,132.21 -3.74 -0.05%
S&P 500 Index
XOP 176.20 -1.52 -0.86%
S&P Oil & Gas Expl & Prod SPDR

Most Popular News

The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 1
MicroStrategy’s Market Cap Is Less Than Its Bitcoin Holdings and MSTR Stock Has Halved in Just the Past Year. What Gives?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Gain on Tech Boost Ahead of Fed Decision and Megacap Earnings
A close-up photo of Jamie Dimon by FotoField via Shutterstock 3
Is Wall Street Headed for a Bond Crisis? What Jamie Dimon, Intermarket Analysis, and 'Murphy’s Law' Are Saying Now.
Cisco Systems, Inc_ HQ-by Sundry Photography via iStock 4
Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Cisco Systems Stock?
Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 5
Intel Corp Has Unusual Long-Term Call Options Activity - Investors Bullish on Intel Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.