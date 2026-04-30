What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Walt Disney Stock?

Burbank, California-based The Walt Disney Company ( DIS ) operates as an entertainment company in the Americas and internationally. The company has a market cap of $179.8 billion and operates through the Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences segments, producing and distributing film and television content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels.

DIS shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, growing 11.1% compared to the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) 28.3% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has declined nearly 11%, lagging behind the SPX’s 4.2% rise as well.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLC ) has risen 20.8% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLC declined 2.1% and has rallied the stock.

DIS stock has declined consecutively over the last five trading sessions. Investors are cautious of the stock’s weaker fundamentals . Its large revenue base makes it harder to increase sales quickly; its annual revenue growth of 9.5% over the last five years is below analyst expectations, which is also not a good sign. DIS has also exhibited poor expense management, showcased by an operating margin of 14.8%, below the industry average.

For the current year, which ends in September, analysts expect DIS’ EPS to rise 11.5% to $6.61 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 31 analysts covering DIS stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy. ” That’s based on 21 “Strong Buy” ratings, five “Moderate Buys,” four “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.

On Apr. 8, Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained a “Buy” rating for DIS stock and lowered its price target from $140 to $130.

DIS’ mean price target of $131.46 indicates a premium of 29.8% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $160 suggests a robust 57.9% upside potential from current price levels.