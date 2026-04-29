Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

General Motors Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
General Motors Company phone on keyboard by- rafapress via Shutterstock
General Motors Company phone on keyboard by- rafapress via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $71.4 billion, General Motors Company (GM) designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts. The Detroit, Michigan-based company markets its vehicles primarily under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, and GMC brand names. 

This automobile company has considerably outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of GM have soared 63.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 29.1%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 5.8%, lagging SPX’s 4.3% rise.

Narrowing the focus, GM has underperformed the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV), which rallied 73.8% over the past year and 22.9% on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com 

On Apr. 28, GM delivered mixed Q1 2026 results, and its shares plunged 3% in the subsequent trading session. The company’s overall revenue slightly declined year-over-year to $43.6 billion, marginally missing analyst estimates. Its U.S. sales fell 9.7% to 626,429 units in the first quarter. Moreover, GM lowered its full-year net income forecast to a range of $9.9 billion to $11.4 billion, further weighing on investor sentiment. However, despite the fall in revenue, its adjusted EPS grew 33.1% from the year-ago quarter to $3.70, handily topping consensus expectations of $2.61. 

GM also announced it was indefinitely pausing the program for its next-generation full-size electric pickups and will take a charge of approximately $6 billion in 2026 related to its revised electric strategy. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect GM’s EPS to grow 17.2% year over year to $12.42. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on 17 “Strong Buy,” three "Moderate Buy,” six “Hold,” and two “Strong Sell” ratings.  

www.barchart.com 

The configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with 16 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy” rating.    

On Apr. 29, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) analyst Itay Michaeli maintained a “Buy” rating on GM and set a price target of $126, the Street-high price target, indicating a 64.4% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $91.70 indicates a 19.7% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TD 104.31 -1.08 -1.02%
Toronto Dominion Bank
GM 76.62 -2.33 -2.95%
General Motors Company
$SPX 7,135.95 -2.85 -0.04%
S&P 500 Index
DRIV 36.37 +0.71 +1.99%
GX Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF

Most Popular News

Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 1
Stock Index Futures Gain on Tech Boost Ahead of Fed Decision and Megacap Earnings
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 2
MicroStrategy’s Market Cap Is Less Than Its Bitcoin Holdings and MSTR Stock Has Halved in Just the Past Year. What Gives?
Cisco Systems, Inc_ HQ-by Sundry Photography via iStock 3
Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Cisco Systems Stock?
A close-up photo of Jamie Dimon by FotoField via Shutterstock 4
Is Wall Street Headed for a Bond Crisis? What Jamie Dimon, Intermarket Analysis, and 'Murphy’s Law' Are Saying Now.
Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 5
Intel Is Back In the Game: Should You Buy INTC Now?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.