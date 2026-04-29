General Motors Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Valued at a market cap of $71.4 billion , General Motors Company ( GM ) designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts. The Detroit, Michigan-based company markets its vehicles primarily under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, and GMC brand names.

This automobile company has considerably outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of GM have soared 63.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 29.1% . However, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 5.8%, lagging SPX’s 4.3% rise.

Narrowing the focus, GM has underperformed the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF ( DRIV ), which rallied 73.8% over the past year and 22.9% on a YTD basis.

On Apr. 28, GM delivered mixed Q1 2026 results, and its shares plunged 3% in the subsequent trading session. The company’s overall revenue slightly declined year-over-year to $43.6 billion, marginally missing analyst estimates. Its U.S. sales fell 9.7% to 626,429 units in the first quarter. Moreover, GM lowered its full-year net income forecast to a range of $9.9 billion to $11.4 billion, further weighing on investor sentiment. However, despite the fall in revenue, its adjusted EPS grew 33.1% from the year-ago quarter to $3.70, handily topping consensus expectations of $2.61.

GM also announced it was indefinitely pausing the program for its next-generation full-size electric pickups and will take a charge of approximately $6 billion in 2026 related to its revised electric strategy.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect GM’s EPS to grow 17.2% year over year to $12.42. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a " Moderate Buy ,” which is based on 17 “Strong Buy,” three "Moderate Buy,” six “Hold,” and two “Strong Sell” ratings.

The configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with 16 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy” rating.

On Apr. 29, The Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TD ) analyst Itay Michaeli maintained a “ Buy ” rating on GM and set a price target of $126, the Street-high price target, indicating a 64.4% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $91.70 indicates a 19.7% potential upside from the current levels.