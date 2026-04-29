Do Wall Street Analysts Like Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock?

With a market cap of around $119 billion , Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( BMY ) is a global biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medicines across areas such as oncology, immunology, cardiovascular disease, and neuroscience. It provides a broad portfolio of treatments for serious conditions including cancer, multiple sclerosis, and heart disease.

Shares of the Princeton, New Jersey-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. BMY stock has increased 20.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 29.1% . However, the stock has risen 8% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's 4.3% return.

In addition, shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb have outpaced the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLV ) 3.8% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb rose 3.3% on Feb. 5 after the company forecast 2026 revenue of $46 billion - $47.5 billion, well above Wall Street expectations, and projected adjusted EPS of $6.05 - $6.35, topping the consensus estimate. Investors were encouraged by management’s outlook that Eliquis revenue will grow 10% - 15% in 2026, despite Medicare price negotiations, as strategic price cuts help avoid inflation-related penalties and support volumes for the blockbuster blood thinner sold with Pfizer.

Sentiment was further boosted by Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.26 (above estimates), revenue of $12.5 billion, and strong Opdivo sales up 9% to $2.69 billion, alongside $1 billion already achieved from a planned $2 billion cost-cutting program.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect BMY's adjusted EPS to rise 2.1% year-over-year to $6.28. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 31 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 19 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

On Apr. 9, BofA analyst Jason Gerberry cut the price target on Bristol Myers Squibb to $67 while maintaining a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $62.81, representing a premium of 7.8% to BMY's current price. The Street-high price target of $75 suggests a 28.7% potential upside.