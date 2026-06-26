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Cotton Falling Back on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton on dry branch by Marianne Krohn via Unsplash
Cotton on dry branch by Marianne Krohn via Unsplash

Cotton price action is down 115 to 130 points in most contracts so far on Friday. Futures posted gains of 21 to 71 points across most contrast on Thursday, with July up 131 points. Crude oil was back up $1.13 /bbl to $71.47. The US dollar index was back down $0.141 higher at $101.250. 

USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning showed 83,864 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 6/18. That was a 6-week low, but still slightly higher than the same week last year. Vietnam was the buyer of 31,300 RB, with 14,300 RB sold to India. There was also 67,089 RB in new crop sales in that week, the lowest in 6 weeks. China was the buyer of 13,500 RB, with 12,800 MT to Guatemala. Shipments were tallied at 300,155 RB, a 4-week high and up 46.64% from the same week in 2025. Vietnam was the top destination of 102,800 RB, with 48,600 RB headed to Pakistan. 

The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on June 24 at 87.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 189,447 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up 151 points on Thursday afternoon at 63.88 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 73.4, up 131 points, currently down 274 points

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 76.97, up 71 points, currently down 129 points

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 78.29, up 62 points, currently down 123 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 74.08 -1.09 -1.45%
Cotton #2
CTN26 70.66 -2.74 -3.73%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 75.71 -1.26 -1.64%
Cotton #2

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