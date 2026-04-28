Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Changing Consumer Tastes Are Likely Permanently Changing Orange Juice, Cotton Futures Prices

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Orange juice and orange plants_ Image by Bongrak Art via Shutterstock
Orange juice and orange plants_ Image by Bongrak Art via Shutterstock

Frozen concentrated orange juice (FCOJ) prices are poised to close out the month of April at the lowest level in over four years. The FCOJ market has seen a dramatic decline in prices over the past 20 months. After reaching a record high of $5.89 a pound, basis nearby futures, in September 2024, nearby FCOJ prices (OJK26) are presently trading around $1.47 a pound.

Changing consumer tastes, including a greater focus on health, have been the death knell for the FCOJ market. There has been rising consumer awareness of the negative health effects from consuming high-sugar drinks like orange juice. 

Anecdotally, this former big consumer of FCOJ found out a few years ago that drinking a huge glass of juice every morning was not the health elixir I thought it was – and pushed me close to the Type 2 diabetes category. I promptly quit FCOJ and started drinking pomegranate juice daily, and my blood sugar levels quickly dropped back to normal. 

Reports suggest there have been declines in FCOJ consumption in the U.S. and Europe of 15%-25% over the past few years. Earlier this year, the Coca-Cola Company (KO) said it is discontinuing its famous Minute Maid line of frozen juice concentrates after 80 years on the market.

From the supply side, more supply from producing countries such as Spain have also worked to pressure FCOJ futures prices.

With FCOJ futures in steep price downtrends on the daily, weekly, and monthly bar charts, would-be bottom pickers looking to do some bargain-basement buying should beware. It’s apparent that the major decline in consumer demand has permanently changed the supply and demand balance sheet for FCOJ — including likely changing its price structure to significantly lower ranges. It would not be surprising to see FCOJ futures go the way of pork belly futures many years ago: being delisted due to lack of volume.

www.barchart.com
www.barchart.com
www.barchart.com

Cotton Futures Rally Despite Declining Consumer Demand

Cotton (CTN26) futures prices last week scored two-year highs as the big rally is due in part to much higher crude oil (CLM26) prices prompting a significant increase in oil-derived synthetic apparel fiber prices.

However, the cotton futures market last week suffered a technically bearish key reversal down on the daily bar chart last Wednesday. The bulls have been able to stabilize prices since then, to possibly mitigate the bearish reversal. Trading this week will be extra important. A close back above 80.00 cents in July cotton futures would put the bulls right back in business. 

www.barchart.com

Risk appetite in the general marketplace will continue to impact the cotton market, as will crude oil prices. 

Improving U.S.-China trade relations in recent months could be a bullish element on the U.S. cotton export demand front. Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet in China in mid-May. Xi is expected to visit the U.S. later this year. 

While rising crude oil prices have pushed cotton back into the spotlight due to its recent gains over polyester for spindle share, the cotton market’s recent big price rally is now a “tired trade” for anyone still holding bullish long-side aspirations. Also, like FCOJ, consumer apparel preferences in recent years have moved away from cotton and more toward better-performing synthetics — especially in active and athletic clothing.

Tell me what you think. I enjoy hearing from my valued Barchart readers from all around the globe. Email me at jim@jimwyckoff.com


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KO 79.88 +4.44 +5.89%
Coca-Cola Company
CTN26 79.56 -0.02 -0.03%
Cotton #2
OJK26 151.90 +9.15 +6.41%
Orange Juice
CTN26 79.56 -0.02 -0.03%
Cotton #2
CLM26 99.76 +3.39 +3.52%
Crude Oil WTI

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Micron Stock Keeps Soaring, as Investors Make Unusually Heavy MU Option Trades
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Set for Muted Open as Investors Await Big Tech Earnings and Fed Meeting; Middle East Developments in Focus
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay 3
Intel Just Hit an All-Time High Above $85. Here Are 2 Options Trades That Pay You as the Comeback Continues.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
As Intel Triggers a Major Rally in Semiconductor Companies, DA Davidson Hikes Its AMD Stock Price Target by More Than 70%
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 5
New Info on an IRS-Palantir Partnership Draws Critical Questions, but Could It Move the Needle for PLTR Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.