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Cotton Extending Rally on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay
Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay

Cotton price action is up 39 to 50 points early on Monday. Futures closed the Monday session with contracts 22 to 55 points in the green. The US dollar index was slipping 0.039 lower at $98.325. Crude oil was back up $2.28 to $96.68.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 16% of the US cotton crop planted as of April 26, which was 3 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average of 13%.

The Seam showed 2,679 bales sold on April 24 at an average of 77.29 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 95 points on 4/24 at 89.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on Friday, with the certified stocks level at 165,681 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 365 points on Thursday afternoon to 65.26 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  closed at 77.33, up 33 points, currently unch

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 79.58, up 22 points, currently up 39 points

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 80.97, up 39 points, currently up 41 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 79.55 -0.03 -0.04%
Cotton #2
CTK26 77.33s +0.33 +0.43%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 81.01 +0.04 +0.05%
Cotton #2

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