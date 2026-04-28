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Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Bank of America Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bank Of America Corp_ location sign- by artran via iStock
Bank Of America Corp_ location sign- by artran via iStock

Bank of America Corporation (BAC), boasting a market capitalization of $376.1 billion, is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering a broad range of banking, investment, and financial services. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the bank serves a broad spectrum of clients, including individual consumers, small to large businesses, institutional investors, corporations, and government entities.

BAC stock has slightly outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. BAC has gained 32.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 29.8%. However, in 2026, shares of BAC are down 4.3%, compared to SPX's 4.8% gains.

Zooming in further, BAC has surpassed the S&P Bank ETF SPDR's (KBE28% gains over the past 52 weeks but has trailed the ETF’s 6.1% rise in this year.

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On Apr. 23, Bank of America announced a quarterly common dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on June 26, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 5, 2026. The board also declared a $1.75 per share dividend on its 7% Series B preferred stock, payable on July 24, 2026. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect BAC’s EPS to improve 16.8% to $4.45 on a diluted basis. Moreover, the company has a track record of consistently beating consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 27 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, five “Moderate Buy,” and six “Holds.”

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This configuration is bearish than a month ago when there were 17 “Strong Buy” ratings.

On Apr. 16, Piper Sandler analyst R. Scott Siefers raised the price target on Bank of America to $59 from $53 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating. 

BAC’s mean price target of $61.18 suggests a premium of 16.2% from the current price level. The Street-high target of $71 implies an upswing potential of 34.9%. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BAC 53.01 +0.38 +0.72%
Bank of America Corp
$SPX 7,139.14 -34.77 -0.48%
S&P 500 Index
KBE 64.77 +0.39 +0.61%
S&P Bank ETF SPDR

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