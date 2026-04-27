Cotton Posts Monday Strength

Cotton futures closed the Monday session with contracts 22 to 55 points in the green. The US dollar index was slipping 0.039 lower at $98.325. Crude oil was back up $2.28 to $96.68.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 16% of the US cotton crop planted as of April 26, which was 3 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average of 13%.

The Seam showed 2,679 bales sold on April 24 at an average of 77.29 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 95 points on 4/24 at 89.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on Friday, with the certified stocks level at 165,681 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 365 points on Thursday afternoon to 65.26 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton closed at 77.33, up 33 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 79.58, up 22 points,