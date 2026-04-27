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Hogs Posting Modest Monday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay
Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are up a nickel to 45 cents in the front months on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.32 on Monday morning, down 28 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another penny on April 23 at $91.44. 

Cold Storage data from Friday showed March 31 pork stocks at 411.28 million lbs, which was a 0.44% increase from a year ago and 2.09% above last year.

Commitment of Traders data showed managed money in lean hog futures and options slashing another 22,296 contracts from their net long as of April 21, taking it to 65,591 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday AM report was up 68 cents at $100.29 per cwt. The loin and picnic primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated last week’s federally inspected slaughter at 2.469 million head. That is down 17,000 head from the previous week but 53,057 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  are at $94.350, up $0.050,

Jun 26 Hogs  are at $102.350, up $0.450

Jul 26 Hogs are at $105.100, up $0.200,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 102.550 +0.650 +0.64%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 94.475 +0.175 +0.19%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 105.300 +0.400 +0.38%
Lean Hogs

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