What You Need to Know Ahead of Brown-Forman's Earnings Release

Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) manufactures, distills, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. Valued at $13 billion by market cap, the company’s products include branded whiskey, vodka, wines, tequila, bourbon, and gin. The spirits giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect BF.B to report a profit of $0.34 per share on a diluted basis, up 9.7% from $0.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company missed the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while surpassing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect BF.B to report EPS of $1.76, down 4.4% from $1.84 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to decline 3.4% year over year to $1.70 in fiscal 2027.

BF.B stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 18.2% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 2.7% gains over the same time frame.

On Mar. 4, BF.B shares closed down by 6.6% after reporting its Q3 results. Its net sales stood at $1.1 billion, up 2% year over year. The company’s EPS increased 1.8% from the year-ago quarter to $0.58.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BF.B stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 12 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and two advocate a “Strong Sell.” BF.B’s average analyst price target is $28.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.8% from the current levels.