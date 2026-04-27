What to Expect From Micron Technology's Q3 2026 Earnings Report

Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU ) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products in the United States and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $560.2 billion and operates through the Cloud Memory Business Unit, Core Data Center Business Unit, Mobile and Client Business Unit, and Automotive and Embedded Business Unit segments.

GIS is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $18.97 on a diluted basis, up 996.5% from $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $57.71, up 651.4% from $7.68 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 69.4% year over year (YoY) to $97.77 in fiscal 2027.

MU stock has declined 540.8% over the past 52 weeks , significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 30.6% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 56% rise during the same time frame.

On Feb. 2, Micron shares rose 5.7% following an industry-wide memory supply shortage and soaring demand for its chips. Owing to the rising needs of data center operators expanding their AI capabilities, the market has experienced a shortage of memory chips, pushing the price of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) to its highest levels since 2019. Investor optimism in the stock grew as Micron is one of the top suppliers of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) products to AI companies, and rising demand for its products suggests strong market conditions.