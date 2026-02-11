Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Globe Life Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Globe Life Inc field-by Dorti via Shutterstock
Globe Life Inc field-by Dorti via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $11.3 billion, Globe Life Inc. (GL) provides life insurance, supplemental health insurance, and annuity products primarily to lower middle- and middle-income families. It operates through Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, and Investment segments, distributing its products via direct-to-consumer channels, exclusive agencies, and independent agents.

Shares of the life and health insurance company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. GL stock has increased 16.1% over this time, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 14.4%. Moreover, the stock is up 1.5% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 1.4% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the McKinney, Texas-based company have also outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF4.2% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $3.39 and revenue of $1.52 billion on Feb. 4, shares of GL rose 1.5% the next day as investors focused on strong year-over-year gains, with net operating income increasing to $3.39 per share and net income rising to $3.29 per share. Sentiment was further supported by solid full-year results, as 2025 net operating income climbed to $14.52 per share and net income increased to $14.07 per share, both up 8% and above the midpoint of prior guidance. 

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect GL’s adjusted EPS to grow 4.1% year-over-year to $15.12. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions. 

Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 6, Jimmy Bhullar of J.P. Morgan reaffirmed a “Buy” rating on Globe Life and set a price target of $181.

The mean price target of $169.50 represents a premium of 19.4% to GL's current levels. The Street-high price target of $199 implies a potential upside of 40.2% from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 53.55 -0.39 -0.72%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
GL 141.95 +0.53 +0.37%
Globe Life Inc
$SPX 6,941.81 -23.01 -0.33%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 1
The Shocking Reason This Analyst Says Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy Stock Will Take Bitcoin Prices to $0
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock 2
Is the Market Running on Borrowed Time? This 1 Statistic Is Flashing a Major Warning Sign.
Bitcoin Blockchain Background with Hand by Geralt via Pixabay 3
MicroStrategy Is Now Down $4.5 Billion On Its $54 Billion Bitcoin Investment: What Does This Mean For Investors?
Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock 4
How Much Higher Can Corn Prices Move in February 2026?
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock 5
This Stock Will Be Bigger Than Nvidia By the End of 2026
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot