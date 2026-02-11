Globe Life Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of $11.3 billion , Globe Life Inc. ( GL ) provides life insurance, supplemental health insurance, and annuity products primarily to lower middle- and middle-income families. It operates through Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, and Investment segments, distributing its products via direct-to-consumer channels, exclusive agencies, and independent agents.

Shares of the life and health insurance company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. GL stock has increased 16.1% over this time, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 14.4% . Moreover, the stock is up 1.5% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 1.4% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the McKinney, Texas-based company have also outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLF ) 4.2% return over the past 52 weeks.

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $3.39 and revenue of $1.52 billion on Feb. 4, shares of GL rose 1.5% the next day as investors focused on strong year-over-year gains , with net operating income increasing to $3.39 per share and net income rising to $3.29 per share. Sentiment was further supported by solid full-year results, as 2025 net operating income climbed to $14.52 per share and net income increased to $14.07 per share, both up 8% and above the midpoint of prior guidance.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect GL’s adjusted EPS to grow 4.1% year-over-year to $15.12. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Holds.”

On Feb. 6, Jimmy Bhullar of J.P. Morgan reaffirmed a “Buy” rating on Globe Life and set a price target of $181 .

The mean price target of $169.50 represents a premium of 19.4% to GL's current levels. The Street-high price target of $199 implies a potential upside of 40.2% from the current price levels.