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Oracle’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Oracle Corp_ logo on phone-by WonderPix via Shutterstock
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone-by WonderPix via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $498.4 billion, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is a global technology company best known for its enterprise software, database systems, and rapidly expanding cloud computing platform. Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Oracle has evolved from a database pioneer into a full-stack cloud provider competing with hyperscalers.

The software titan is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2026 Q4 earnings in the near future. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this software company to report a profit of $1.58 per share, up 17% from $1.35 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.  

For the current fiscal year, ending in May, analysts expect ORCL to report a profit of $6.08 per share, up 38.2% from $4.40 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 3.3% year over year to $6.28 in fiscal 2027.

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ORCL has surged 26% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX30.6% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK56% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Apr. 24, Oracle gained attention after Wedbush Securities initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating, with analyst Dan Ives setting a $225 price target, implying 30% upside. Ives argues the market is misreading Oracle’s heavy capital spending as risky, when it is actually a strategic investment to transform the company into a core AI infrastructure provider.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about ORCL’s stock, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 43 analysts covering the stock, 33 recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” eight suggest "Hold,” and one advises a “Strong Sell.” The average price target for ORCL is $250.90, indicating a 44.8% potential upside from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,162.19 -2.89 -0.04%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 159.80 -0.42 -0.26%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
ORCL 169.08 -4.20 -2.42%
Oracle Corp

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