Earnings Preview: What to Expect From CrowdStrike’s Report

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is a prominent cybersecurity company that provides cloud-native endpoint protection, threat intelligence, and incident response services. Founded in 2011 and with a market capitalization of $113.7 billion, the company is best known for its Falcon platform, which secures endpoints such as laptops, servers, and cloud workloads using artificial intelligence and real-time data analytics.

CRWD is expected to release its Q1 earnings soon. Ahead of this release, analysts expect the cybersecurity giant to report a profit of $0.13 per share, up 156.5% from a loss of $0.23 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2027, analysts expect CRWD to report a loss per share of $1.02, up 2,650% from a loss of $0.04 in fiscal 2026.

CRWD stock has surged 8.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.6% uptick and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 56% surge during the same time frame.

On Apr. 21, shares of CrowdStrike climbed 4.1% after KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock from “Hold” to “Buy” and issued a $525 price target. The upgrade reflects optimism that rising cybersecurity budgets, partly driven by advancements like Anthropic’s Mythos AI model, will benefit CrowdStrike, with its Falcon platform well-positioned to capture increased enterprise demand.

Further, analysts remain somewhat bullish about CRWD stock’s future prospects, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 49 analysts covering the stock, 34 recommend a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 11 suggest a “Hold,” and one advises a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $492.39 implies an upswing potential of 9.9% from the current market prices.