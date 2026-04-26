Earnings Preview: What to Expect From CrowdStrike’s Report

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is a prominent cybersecurity company that provides cloud-native endpoint protection, threat intelligence, and incident response services. Founded in 2011 and with a market capitalization of $113.7 billion, the company is best known for its Falcon platform, which secures endpoints such as laptops, servers, and cloud workloads using artificial intelligence and real-time data analytics.
CRWD is expected to release its Q1 earnings soon. Ahead of this release, analysts expect the cybersecurity giant to report a profit of $0.13 per share, up 156.5% from a loss of $0.23 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.
For fiscal 2027, analysts expect CRWD to report a loss per share of $1.02, up 2,650% from a loss of $0.04 in fiscal 2026.
CRWD stock has surged 8.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.6% uptick and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 56% surge during the same time frame.
On Apr. 21, shares of CrowdStrike climbed 4.1% after KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock from “Hold” to “Buy” and issued a $525 price target. The upgrade reflects optimism that rising cybersecurity budgets, partly driven by advancements like Anthropic’s Mythos AI model, will benefit CrowdStrike, with its Falcon platform well-positioned to capture increased enterprise demand.
Further, analysts remain somewhat bullish about CRWD stock’s future prospects, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 49 analysts covering the stock, 34 recommend a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 11 suggest a “Hold,” and one advises a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $492.39 implies an upswing potential of 9.9% from the current market prices.
On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.