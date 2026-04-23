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Corn Bulls Come Back to Close with Gains on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Sweet Corn still on husk by wal_172619 via Pixabay
Sweet Corn still on husk by wal_172619 via Pixabay

Corn futures closed the Thursday session with most contracts ½ to 2 ¾ cents higher. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price as up 1 3/4 cents at $4.20.

Export Sales data from Thursday were tallied at 1.316 MMT in the week of 4/16, a 3-week low but still 14.2% above the same week last year. South Korea was the top buyer of 345,700 MT, with 324,200 MT sold to Japan and 233,600 MT to unknown destinations. New crop sales were at 440,110 MT in that week, the second largest for the marketing year. All sales for 2026/27 were to Mexico. 

South Korean importers purchased a total of 134,000 MT of corn in a private deal overnight.

International Grains Council data world corn production down 3 MMT from last month, with ending stocks for 2026/27 dropping 2 MMT to 292 MMT.

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.55 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.20, up 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.63 3/4, up 1 cent,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.83 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.41 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 483-4s +1-2 +0.26%
Corn
ZCN26 463-6s +1-0 +0.22%
Corn
ZCK26 455-4s +1-2 +0.28%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.4450 +0.0111 +0.25%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.2001 +0.0176 +0.42%
US Corn Price Idx

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