Should You Sell Apple Stock Before September 1?

Mega-cap tech stocks can look nearly untouchable for years, but even the biggest winners face moments of change that make investors reassess the story. Leadership transitions, slowing growth in key markets, and questions about innovation can all reshape the outlook for a once-unshakeable stock.

That is now the case for Apple (AAPL) after reports came out that CEO Tim Cook will step down on Sept. 1 and be replaced by Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering John Ternus. Cook leaves behind an extraordinary legacy, with Apple’s revenue, earnings, and market value all surging during his tenure. Still, concerns have been building around the company’s pace in artificial intelligence (AI), its China exposure, and tariff pressures.

With Apple set to report earnings on April 30, investors may be asking whether AAPL stock deserves a place in their portfolios ahead of this major leadership shift.

How Is Apple Stock Performing?

So far in 2026, AAPL stock is trading relatively flat year-to-date (YTD), lagging the broader market as investors have fretted over slowing hardware sales. As one report noted, the stock’s modest gains reflect “intermittent” volatility and slowing iPhone demand, despite a recent surge in China smartphone shipments.

On valuation, Apple is at the high end. It trades around 31.3 times forward earnings, well above the 23 times median for the tech sector. Its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is roughly 9.3 times as well. In short, Apple is richly valued today, trading at a premium to peers.

What Tim Cook's Transition Means for Apple

Apple recently confirmed that Tim Cook will step down as CEO on Sept. 1 and become Executive Chairman; John Ternus will become CEO thereafter. AAPL stock dipped modestly on the news, dropping 2.5% on April 21, which shows investor caution. Analysts note that this handoff appears to be continuity, not a major strategy change.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called the succession a “shocker,” saying it puts pressure on Apple to deliver AI and product wins at its June developers conference. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring agrees that the core strategy shouldn’t change, observing that past CEO shifts — like Steve Jobs to Tim Cook — eventually led to renewed optimism.

While the leadership swap likely hasn’t altered Apple’s fundamentals, it does underscore the need for a fresh growth catalyst, especially in AI.

Apple Set to Report Q2 Earnings

Apple is bracing to report its fiscal second-quarter 2026 results on April 30. Wall Street foresees another strong period. Management told investors to expect 13% to 16% revenue growth year-over-year (YOY) in Q2, or roughly $107.8 billion to $110.7 billion. That guidance is above the 10% growth that analysts forecast, and implies continued momentum from the holiday period.

On a per-share basis, the consensus EPS estimate is about $1.91, marking roughly 16% growth from $1.65 a year ago. Apple comes into this report on a hot streak. In Q1 2026, the firm delivered record revenue of $143.8 billion and EPS of $2.84, beating forecasts.

Investors will watch for key drivers in the upcoming report, including iPhone sales — especially in Greater China, where revenue grew 38% — Services revenue, and Mac demand. Apple recently launched a new MacBook Neo and saw stronger Mac mini sales. One headwind is cost, as Apple warned that a global memory-chip shortage could squeeze margins, forecasting 48% to 49% gross margin for Q2. The low-end of that forecast represents a slight decrease from 48.2% in Q1.

Finally, options markets imply just a 3% stock swing on the release, so traders appear cautiously optimistic. Notably, Apple has mostly beaten consensus estimates in recent quarters, so any slip versus forecasts could spook investors.

Apple's AI and Partnerships

Apple is scrambling to catch up in artificial intelligence. In January, the company announced a new multi‑year collaboration with Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google, with future versions of Siri to be built on Gemini models and cloud tech.

At the same time, Apple quietly acquired AI startup Q.ai in January for $1.6 billion to bolster Siri’s conversational smarts. According to reports, in iOS 27, Apple also plans to let Siri hand off queries to third-party AI engines like Gemini or OpenAI’s ChatGPT. These moves and the company's new M5 chip indicate Apple is betting on “edge AI” running AI on-device.

What Do Analysts Say About AAPL Stock?

Wall Street remains mostly bullish on Apple. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives reiterated an “Outperform” rating with a $350 target, arguing that the transition will “put even more pressure” to succeed with AI and fresh products. Morgan Stanley’s Erik Woodring has an “Overweight” rating and sees a parallel to the Jobs‑to‑Cook handoff. “Apple’s CEO change is unlikely to alter Apple’s core strategy,” Woodring noted.

Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan has a “Buy” rating and is upbeat on Apple’s technology. Mohan believes Apple's M5 chip is “the foundation for 'edge AI.'”

Overall, 42 analysts on average rate AAPL stock as a “Moderate Buy.” The consensus 12‑month price target is $296.30, which implies 8% potential upside. Meanwhile, the Street-high $350 target implies 28% potential upside from here.

All told, most experts appear to believe Apple’s long-term story remains intact, betting that its new CEO and AI initiatives will keep the company on track.