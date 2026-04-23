Cotton Back to Higher Trade on Thursday

Cotton futures are trading with 45 to 75 point gains on Thursday. The US dollar index was 0.108 higher at $98.520. Crude oil is up another $2.34 to $95.19.

Export Sales data showed a total of 119,947 RB of old crop cotton sold in the week of 4/16, which was the lowest in 15 weeks. New crop sales totaled 57,078 RB. Shipments were at 296,379 RB in that week, a 5-week low.

The Seam showed 546 bales sold on April 22 at an average of 68.85 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was another 110 points higher on Wednesday at 90.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 179 bales on decertification on April 22, with the certified stocks level at 165,681 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 287 points last week to 61.61 cents/lb. It will be updated later this afternoon.

May 26 Cotton is at 77, up 67 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 79.36, up 72 points,