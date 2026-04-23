Does Intuitive Surgical Have More Room to Run After Q1 Beat?

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) shares rallied on April 22 after the biotech company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal Q1 and raised guidance for the full year. The post-earning momentum helped ISRG break above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages (MAs), indicating bulls are beginning to take back control across multiple timeframes.

Despite recent gains, however, Intuitive Surgical stock remains down roughly 20% versus its year-to-date high.

Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical Stock Into Strength Today?

ISRG’s quarterly revenue of $2.77 billion — up an exciting 23% year-over-year — and $2.50 a share in earnings were impressive, but the real story lies in the aggressive rollout of the da Vinci 5 platform.

Accounting for 85% of U.S. system placements, da Vinci 5 is already seeing higher utilization rates than its predecessor, effectively locking in hospital capital budgets before rivals can gain a foothold.

Moreover, the Ion endoluminal system saw a massive 39% jump in procedures, proving Intuitive’s ability to dominate the diagnostic lung biopsy market.

With recurring revenue now making up 86% of the total mix, the company has built a high-margin, sticky ecosystem that warrants buying ISRG shares today.

Piper Sandler Sees Further Upside in ISRG Shares

Following the Q1 print, Piper Sandler reiterated its “Overweight” rating on Intuitive Surgical shares and adjusted the price target to $580, indicating potential for another 20% upside from here.

Analysts cited the company’s stellar bottom-line performance, with management guiding for gross margins (adjusted) coming in at about 68% this year.

ISRG now sees da Vinci procedure growth to fall between 13.5% and 15.5%, signaling it’s finding success in widening its competitive moat in 2026.

Note that Intuitive Surgical has a history of closing the next three months (May, June, July) in the green, a seasonal pattern that makes it even more attractive to own in the near term.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Intuitive Surgical?

What’s also worth mentioning is that Piper Sandler is actually among the more conservative Wall Street firms on Intuitive Surgical for the next 12 months.

The consensus rating on ISRG stock currently sits at a “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of an even higher $600, indicating potential upside of roughly 25% from here.

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