Should You Buy Apple Stock Before April 30? Bank of America Says Yes.

Since the start of the year, shares of Apple (AAPL) have remained relatively flat. However, with the company set to roll out earnings on April 30, Bank of America believes AAPL stock is poised to start ramping up ahead of the report.

According to analyst Wamsi Mohan, Apple is likely to post strong second-quarter results thanks to demand for the iPhone 17. “As we head into [Q2] earnings […] we see upside to Street estimates given continued strong sales of iPhone, double-digit growth in Services [revenues] and benefit from FX,” Mohan noted. The analyst pointed to upcoming catalysts including a new buyback authorization on the horizon, the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, and the "launch of a foldable iPhone in the fall [and] launch of an enhanced Siri with integration with Gemini AI, which can drive higher upgrades.”

Should you consider buying AAPL stock ahead of the Q2 report later this month? Let's take a closer look.

Strong iPhone Growth Expectations

Apple reportedly led the smartphone market for the first time in Q1 2026. The company achieved 21% market share and 5% growth year-over-year (YOY) during the period. Now, as investors near Apple’s Q2 earnings, those numbers could very well improve — especially after the company said that it expects Q2 revenue to increase between 13% and 16% YOY.

Wedbush Securities is bullish on AAPL stock; analyst Dan Ives has an “Outperform” rating and a $350 price target on shares. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley offers an “Overweight” rating on the stock with a $315 price target. Analyst Erik Woodring expects “gross margin downside to be more than offset by revenue upside in the June quarter guide, making for a better than feared earnings and a clearing event into WWDC this June, and the iPhone launch in September."

Finally, as many investors may have heard by now, CEO Tim Cook will soon step down from Apple, handing the torch to Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering John Ternus on Sept. 1. According to some analysts, thay may be a sign of potential blowout earnings. “Tim Cook wouldn’t be retiring at a time of crisis,” said DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria. “He has an opportunity to walk away at a time with record iPhone sales and significant growth, a good upgrade year, and a nice road map ahead.” In short, Luria believes Cook is likely going out on top.

What Do Analysts Think About AAPL Stock?

At the moment, Wall Street is looking for EPS of $1.91 on revenue of $109.6 billion in the upcoming earnings report. Of the 42 analysts covering AAPL stock , 23 have a “Strong Buy” rating, three have a “Moderate Buy” rating, 15 have a “Hold” rating, and one analyst has a “Strong Sell.” The mean target price of $296.30 implies 8% potential upside from current levels. Meanwhile, the high-end target of $350 implies as much as 28% possible growth from here.

With solid iPhone demand, growing services revenue, and a lineup of innovation on the horizon, there’s a clear case for optimism when it comes to Apple. Plus, with CEO Tim Cook looking to leave on a high note, that may be a sign of potential blowout earnings.