Solventum Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Solventum Corporation (SOLV), based in Maplewood, Minnesota, is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. With a market cap of $12 billion, the company’s broad portfolio of solutions leverages material and data science, clinical research, and digital capabilities. Solventum operates in separation and purification, health information, medical solutions, medical device component, and oral care market. The leading global healthcare company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect SOLV to report a profit of $1.35 per share on a diluted basis, up marginally from $1.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect SOLV to report EPS of $6.50, up 6.4% from $6.11 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 8% year over year to $7.02 in fiscal 2027.

SOLV stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 35% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 6.4% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 8.4% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 26, SOLV shares closed up by 2.5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.57 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.50. The company’s revenue was $2 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $1.97 billion. SOLV expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $6.40 to $6.60.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on SOLV stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 14 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, six give a “Hold,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” SOLV’s average analyst price target is $87.08, indicating a potential upside of 26% from the current levels.