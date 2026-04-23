Long Straddle Screener Results For April 23rd

Volatility has eased in recent days as the market digests the tech sector continues to lead the way . However, volatility could rear its ugly head again at any time.

The VIX Index closed at 18.92 yesterday after hitting a high of 35 in early March.

If volatility rises again Long Straddles could work well, so today we’re taking a look at the Long Straddle Screener.

A long straddle is an advanced options strategy used when a trader is seeking to profit from a big move in either direction and / or an increase in implied volatility.

To execute the strategy, a trader would buy a call and a put with the following conditions:

Both options must use the same underlying stock

Both options must have the same expiration

Both options must have the same strike price

Since it involves having to buy both a call and a put, the trader must pay two premiums up-front, which also happens to be the maximum possible loss.

The potential profit is theoretically unlimited, although the trade will lose money each day through time decay if a big move does not occur.

The position means you will start with a net debit and only profit when the underlying stock rises above the upper break-even point or falls below the lower break-even point.

Profits can be made with a smaller price move if the move happens early in the trade.

Let’s take a look at Barchart’s Long Straddle Screener for April 23rd. I have added a filter for Market Cap above 40b and total call volume above 5,000.

The screener shows some interesting long straddle trades on popular stocks such as KO, NVDA, AXP , AAPL , DAL and NOW . Let’s walk through a couple of examples.

KO Long Straddle Example

Let’s take a look at the second line item – a long straddle on KO.

Using the May 15th expiry, the trade would involve buying the $75-strike call and the $75-strike put. The premium paid for the trade would be $343, which is also the maximum loss. The maximum profit is theoretically unlimited. The lower breakeven price is $71.57 and the upper breakeven price is $78.43.

The probability of profit is estimated at 43.1%.

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is a 40% Buy with a Weakest short term outlook on maintaining the current direction.

Long term indicators fully support a continuation of the trend.

NVDA Long Straddle Example

Let’s take a look at the third line item – a long straddle on NVDA.

Also using the May 15th expiry, the trade would involve buying the $205-strike call and the $205-strike put. The premium paid for the trade would be $1,430, which is also the maximum loss. The maximum profit is theoretically unlimited. The lower breakeven price is $190.70 and the upper breakeven price is $219.30.

The probability of profit is estimated at 43.0%.

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is a 88% Buy with a Strongest short term outlook on maintaining the current direction.

Long term indicators fully support a continuation of the trend.

DAL Long Straddle Example

Let’s take a look at one final straddle, a long straddle on DAL.

Using the June 18th expiry, the trade would involve buying the $70-strike call and the $70-strike put. The premium paid for the trade would be $980, which is also the maximum loss. The maximum profit is theoretically unlimited. The lower breakeven price is $60.20 and the upper breakeven price is $79.80.

The probability of profit is estimated at 42.6%.

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is a 88% Buy with a Weakening short term outlook on maintaining the current direction.

Long term indicators fully support a continuation of the trend.

Mitigating Risk

Long straddles can lose money fairly quickly if the stock stay flat, and / or if implied volatility drops.

Position sizing is important so that a large loss does not cause more than a 1-2% loss in total portfolio value.

Another good rule of thumb is a 20-30% stop loss.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.