Corn Holds on for Midweek Gains

Large cornfield with rows of crop by vicvaz via iStock

Corn futures closed the Wednesday session with front months fractionally to 1 ¼ cents higher and some deferreds steady to fractionally lower. May options expire on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3/4 cents at $4.18 1/4.

USDA reported another private sale of 2025/26 corn to unknown destinations this morning, totaling 130,000 MT.

Weekly EIA data showed ethanol production dropping 80,000 barrels per day in the week of 4/17 to 1.04 million barrels per day. Stocks of ethanol were up 249,000 barrels to 26.948 million barrels. Exports were up just 10,000 bpd to 91,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol up 46,000 bpd.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday, with traders estimating sales in the week of April 16 to total 1-1.8 MMT for old crop. New crop sales are estimated in a range of 0 to 250,000 MT.

May 26 Corn closed at $4.54 1/4, up 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash was $4.18 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.62 3/4, up 3/4 cent,

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.82 1/4, up 1/2 cent,