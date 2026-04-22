Dear MaxLinear Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 23

Momentum rarely asks for permission, and MaxLinear (MXL) has kept its streak alive by extending gains to a tenth straight session on Tuesday, April 21. The stock climbed to an over two-year high of $37.37 and rose 6.2% intraday as buyers leaned in ahead of earnings and chased high double-digit revenue growth expectations.

The fabless semiconductor company is scheduled to release its fiscal year 2026 Q1 results after market close on Thursday, April 23 . Management expects revenue growth to come in between 35.5% and 46%, while non-GAAP gross margins are projected to stay firm between 58% and 61%.

Late last month, MaxLinear also expanded its industrial connectivity portfolio with the MxL8323x family of RS-485 and RS-422 half-duplex transceivers built for harsh industrial environments.

The move is expected to strengthen the company’s industrial foothold, widen addressable demand, support future revenue diversification, and improve investor confidence in long term growth visibility and stability. Together, stronger investor sentiment and ongoing product momentum continue to set the stage for a steady run ahead.

About MaxLinear Stock

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, MaxLinear designs high-performance system-on-chip solutions that fuse radio frequency, analog, digital processing, security, networking, and power management into one streamlined platform.

It powers 4G and 5G networks, fiber optics, routers, and broadband modems, keeping global connectivity fast, stable, and always on. Commanding a market cap of $2.9 billion , MaxLinear positions itself as a critical enabler of next-generation communications, and the stock action reflects the narrative.

Shares of MaxLinear surged 230.84% over the past 52 weeks and climbed 97.59% year-to-date (YTD). Momentum did not stop there as the stock jumped 107.97% over the past month and rallied 56.47% in the past five trading sessions.

From a valuation standpoint, MXL stock is trading at 39.20 times forward adjusted earnings and 5.34 times sales. The market has assigned a premium to the stock as it is trading above both the industry average and their own five-year average multiples.

MaxLinear Surpasses Q4 Earnings

On Jan. 29, MaxLinear reported its Q4 fiscal year 2025 results, wherein revenue grew 48% year-over-year (YOY) to $136.4 million, ahead of Street estimates of $135 million. The company leaned on data center optical interconnects, wireless infrastructure, and early storage accelerator traction, showing demand that kept the top line moving.

Segment performance painted a balanced picture as infrastructure delivered approximately $47 million, broadband approximately $58 million, connectivity around $18 million, and industrial multimarket roughly $14 million. Multiple new design wins have now moved into production, which sets the stage for faster growth in 2026 than in 2025.

Profitability made a sharp turn as non-GAAP net income reached $17.4 million , compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $7.2 million in the prior year period. Meanwhile, non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.19, beating Street expectations of $0.18 and improving from a prior loss of $0.09 per share.

Earnings strength did not arrive alone as efficiency followed suit. Days sales outstanding dropped to approximately 31 days in Q4, signaling faster cash collection. Inventory declined by about $8 million versus the prior quarter, while days of inventory improved to approximately 130, tightening operations and keeping capital discipline in check.

Looking ahead, management expects Q1 fiscal year 2026 revenue between $130 million and $140 million, with infrastructure driving growth while broadband connectivity and industrial multimarket face seasonal softness. Even with mixed end market dynamics, the company has positioned itself in large, expanding markets and continues building higher value solutions that address next generation demands effectively.

On the other hand, analysts expect Q1 fiscal year 2026 loss per share to narrow 73.1% YOY to $0.07, while full fiscal 2026 loss per share is projected to narrow 70.7% to $0.17. They also project a rebound to $0.02 in EPS in fiscal year 2027, rising 111.8% YOY.

What Do Analysts Expect for MaxLinear Stock?

Just a little while ago, Benchmark analyst David Williams raised MXL’s price target to $28 from $25 and held on to a “Buy” rating, calling MaxLinear one of the best connectivity-focused semiconductor opportunities, as multiple new product cycles gather steam.

It is expected to drive meaningful top line recovery and unlock strong operating leverage to deliver sustained above industry average revenue growth. On the other hand, Stifel raised its price target to $34 from $23 and kept its “Buy” recommendation, confident that MaxLinear can hit its first-quarter revenue outlook.

The broader analyst community has tagged the stock with a “Moderate Buy” overall rating. Among 11 analysts covering the stock, four back it as a “Strong Buy” and seven stick to a “Hold” stance.