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Broadridge Financial's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc_ logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc_ logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock

Lake Success, New York-based Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $18.9 billion and handles the proxy materials distribution and voting processes for bank, broker-dealer, corporate issuer, and fund clients, and more.

BR is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings on  Thursday, May 7, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.63 on a diluted basis, up 7.8% from $2.44 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $9.46, up 10.6% from $8.55 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9.7% year over year (YoY) to $10.38 in fiscal 2027.

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BR stock has declined 31.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX34.8% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK62% rise during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 3, BR stock declined 6.3% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The technology outsourcing company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $1.7 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.59, also coming in on top of the Street’s estimates. 

Analysts are moderately bullish about BR, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the nine analysts covering the stock, one is recommending a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and five suggest a “Hold.” BR’s average analyst price target of $239.57 offers a 49.5% upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BR 160.24 -1.63 -1.01%
Broadridge Financial Solutions Llc
$SPX 7,124.68 +60.67 +0.86%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 157.30 +2.61 +1.69%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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