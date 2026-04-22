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Hog Bulls Look to Extend Gains to Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay
Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay

Lean hog futures saw a Tuesday recovery after gapping higher, with contracts up 12 cents to $1.47 at the close. Open interest was down 1,633 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.65 on Tuesday afternoon, up 52 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 14 cents on April 17 at $90.37. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was back down 86 cents at $99.34 per cwt. The ham, butt, and rib primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 496,000 head, taking the week’s total to 988,000 head. That is up 5,000 head from the previous week and 153,637 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  closed at $95.400, up $1.175,

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $103.200, up $1.475

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $105.225, up $1.225,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 103.450 +0.250 +0.24%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 95.575 +0.175 +0.18%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 105.900 +0.675 +0.64%
Lean Hogs

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