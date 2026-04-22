Hog Bulls Look to Extend Gains to Wednesday

Lean hog futures saw a Tuesday recovery after gapping higher, with contracts up 12 cents to $1.47 at the close. Open interest was down 1,633 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.65 on Tuesday afternoon, up 52 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 14 cents on April 17 at $90.37.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was back down 86 cents at $99.34 per cwt. The ham, butt, and rib primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 496,000 head, taking the week’s total to 988,000 head. That is up 5,000 head from the previous week and 153,637 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs closed at $95.400, up $1.175,

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $103.200, up $1.475

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $105.225, up $1.225,