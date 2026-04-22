Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Pushing Higher on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Large cornfield with rows of crop by vicvaz via iStock
Large cornfield with rows of crop by vicvaz via iStock

Corn price action is up 2 to 3 cents in most contracts. Futures closed the Tuesday trade with contracts 1 ½ to 3 cents higher on the session. Preliminary open interest was down 3,986 contracts, mostly rolling out of May, down 28,957. May options expire on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 2 1/4 cents at $4.18 1/2. 

USDA reported two private sales of 2025/26 corn on Tuesday, one of 100,000 MT to Colombia and another of 195,000 MT to unknown destinations.

NASS Crop Progress data showed the US corn crop at 11% planted as of Sunday, which was 2% ahead of the 5-year average pace of 9%. Planting pace in IA was just 2% complete, lagging the 8% average, with the three main Eastern Corn Belt states well above normal. The crop was also 4% emerged, which is 2 percentage points faster than normal. 

USDA’s Attache in Argentina increased their outlook on the corn production for the country to 60 MMT. That is well above the official USDA World Ag Outlook Board number at 52 MMT.

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.53 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.18 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.62, up 1 3/4 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.81 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents, currently up 2 cents

New Crop Cash  was $4.39 5/8, up 2 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 482-6 +1-0 +0.21%
Corn
ZCN26 463-0 +1-0 +0.22%
Corn
ZCK26 454-2 +0-4 +0.11%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.4395 +0.0100 +0.23%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1817 +0.0066 +0.16%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 1
Palo Alto Networks Stock Looks Cheap Ahead of Earnings - Shorting PANW Puts Works
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Gain on Hopes of U.S.-Iran Talks, Retail Sales Data and Warsh Hearing on Tap
PayPal Holdings Inc logo and money-by Sergio Photone via Shutterstock 3
PayPal Stock Is Down More Than 80% Over the Past 5 Years. Michael Burry Is Buying the Dip.
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 4
Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Before Q3? Cloud and AI Trends Point to Strong Growth
Dell Technologies by Gustianto via Shutterstock 5
CFO David Kennedy Just Cut His Dell Stock Stake by Nearly 10%. Is That a Sign You Should Sell Too?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.