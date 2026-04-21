Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Back to Strength on Tuesday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Harvesting cotton field by Leila Melhado via iStock
Harvesting cotton field by Leila Melhado via iStock

Cotton futures are trading with contracts another 60 to 85 points higher across the front months on Tuesday. The US dollar index is 0.313 higher at $98.220. Crude oil is up another $3.03 at midday. 

NASS Crop Progress data showed 11% of the US cotton crop planted as of April 19, which was 1 percentage point ahead of the 5-year average of 10%. 

The Seam showed just 64 bales sold on Monday at an average of 65.98 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 175 points higher on 4/20 at 89.10 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on April 20, with the certified stocks level at 164,967 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 287 points on Thursday at 61.61 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  is at 78.24, up 64 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 80.79, up 75 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 81.6, up 84 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 80.44 +0.40 +0.50%
Cotton #2
CTK26 77.78 +0.18 +0.23%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 81.33 +0.57 +0.71%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 1
Qualcomm Just Increased Its Dividend. Should You Buy QCOM Stock Here?
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 2
Apple Has Unusual Put Options Activity - Has AAPL Stock Peaked Ahead of Earnings?
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Morgan Stanley Says Palantir Stock Can Keep Accelerating Revenue Growth. Load Up on PLTR Here.
Alphabet Inc alphabet-google on devices by- IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 4
Is GOOG Stock a Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings and Amid Fragile Peace in the Middle East?
A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_ 5
Tim Cook Is Stepping Down as Apple CEO, AAPL Stock Dips in After-Hours Trading
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.