Corn Back to Higher Midday Trade

Corn futures are trading with 2 to 3 cent gains at the midday portion of the Tuesday session. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 1/4 cents at $4.18 1/2.

USDA reported two private sales of 2025/26 corn this morning one of 100,000 MT to Colombia and another of 195,000 MT to unknown destinations.

NASS Crop Progress data showed the US corn crop at 11% planted as of Sunday, which was 2% ahead of the 5-year average pace of 9%. Planting pace in IA was just 2% complete, lagging the 8% average, with the three main Eastern Corn Belt states well above normal. The crop was also 4% emerged, which is 2 percentage points faster than normal.

USDA’s Attaché in Argentina increased their outlook on the corn production for the country to 60 MMT. That is well above the official USDA World Ag Outlook Board number at 52 MMT.

May 26 Corn is at $4.54 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.18 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.62 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.82 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,