Corn Prices Likely Just Hit a Bottom: Where Do They Go From Here?

July corn (ZCN26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for July corn futures that recent price action has negated a downtrend and prices are just beginning to trend up, after strong technical support at the $4.50 area turned the market around. It’s my bias the corn market has put in a near-term market bottom and prices can now trend sideways to higher.

Fundamentally, the supply and demand balance sheet for corn is strong, including good export demand for U.S. corn in recent months. Higher crude oil (CLK26) prices also have boosted prospects for better demand for biofuels such as ethanol from corn.

A move in the July corn futures above chart resistance at last week’s high of $4.62 1/2 would give the bulls more strength and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $4.90 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $4.50.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):