Kimco Realty's Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Jericho, New York-based Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the U.S. Valued at $16.2 billion by market cap, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities. The leading grocery-anchored shopping centers REIT is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect KIM to report an FFO of $0.45 per share on a diluted basis, up 2.3% from $0.44 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or surpassed Wall Street’s FFO estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect KIM to report FFO of $1.82 per share, up 3.4% from $1.76 per share in fiscal 2025. Its FFO is expected to rise 3.9% year over year to $1.89 per share in fiscal 2027.

KIM stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 34.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 16.9% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 10.4% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 12, KIM shares closed up by 1.5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its FFO of $0.44 per share met Wall Street expectations. The company’s revenue was $542.5 million, beating Wall Street forecasts of $539.2 million. KIM expects full-year FFO in the range of $1.80 to $1.84 per share.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on KIM stock is reasonably bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and 16 give a “Hold.” KIM’s average analyst price target is $25.08, indicating a potential upside of 4.2% from the current levels.