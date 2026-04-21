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Kimco Realty's Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Kimco Realty Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Kimco Realty Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Jericho, New York-based Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the U.S. Valued at $16.2 billion by market cap, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities. The leading grocery-anchored shopping centers REIT is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect KIM to report an FFO of $0.45 per share on a diluted basis, up 2.3% from $0.44 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or surpassed Wall Street’s FFO estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect KIM to report FFO of $1.82 per share, up 3.4% from $1.76 per share in fiscal 2025. Its FFO is expected to rise 3.9% year over year to $1.89 per share in fiscal 2027. 

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KIM stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 34.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 16.9% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE10.4% gains over the same time frame.

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On Feb. 12, KIM shares closed up by 1.5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its FFO of $0.44 per share met Wall Street expectations. The company’s revenue was $542.5 million, beating Wall Street forecasts of $539.2 million. KIM expects full-year FFO in the range of $1.80 to $1.84 per share.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on KIM stock is reasonably bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and 16 give a “Hold.” KIM’s average analyst price target is $25.08, indicating a potential upside of 4.2% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,109.14 -16.92 -0.24%
S&P 500 Index
KIM 24.06 -0.13 -0.54%
Kimco Realty Corp
XLRE 44.64 +0.16 +0.36%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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