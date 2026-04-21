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Corn Starting Tuesday with Fractional Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Sweet Corn still on husk by wal_172619 via Pixabay
Sweet Corn still on husk by wal_172619 via Pixabay

Corn price action is down ¼ cent to a penny so far on Tuesday morning trade. Futures posted Monday gains of 1 ¼ to 3 ¼ cents across the board. Open interest was down 2,561 contracts on Monday, with 28,719 contracts exiting May.  The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 1/2 cents at $4.15 1/4. 

NASS Crop Progress data showed the US corn crop at 11% planted as of Sunday, which was 2% ahead of the 5-year average pace of 9%. The crop was also 4% emerged, which is 2 percentage points faster than normal. 

USDA’s FGIS tallied corn export shipments at 1.669 MMT (65.7 mbu) during the week ending on April 16. That was 2.89% above the week prior and 3.33% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 507,053 MT, with 352,667 MT headed to Japan and 277,579 MT to South Korea. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 51.71 MMT (2.036 bbu) since September 1, which is now 31.79% above the same period last year.

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.52, up 3 1/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cent 

Nearby Cash  was $4.15 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.60 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.79 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

New Crop Cash  was $4.36 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 480-2 +0-6 +0.16%
Corn
ZCN26 461-2 +1-0 +0.22%
Corn
ZCK26 453-0 +1-0 +0.22%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.4104 +0.0075 +0.17%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1627 +0.0102 +0.25%
US Corn Price Idx

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