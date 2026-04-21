What to Expect From Camden Property's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Houston, Texas-based Camden Property Trust (CPT) owns, manages, develops, repositions, redevelops, acquires, and constructs multifamily apartment communities. Valued at $11 billion by market cap, it owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the U.S. The leading apartment REIT is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CPT to report an FFO of $1.66 per share on a diluted basis, down 3.5% from $1.72 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s FFO estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect CPT to report FFO of $6.74 per share, down 2% from $6.88 per share in fiscal 2025. However, its FFO is expected to rise 4.9% year over year to $7.07 per share in fiscal 2027.

CPT stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 34.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 6.7% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 10.4% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 5, CPT shares closed down by 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its FFO of $1.76 per share surpassing Wall Street expectations of $1.73 per share. The company’s revenue was $390.8 million, missing Wall Street forecasts of $394.6 million. CPT expects full-year FFO in the range of $6.60 to $6.90 per share.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CPT stock is reasonably bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, seven advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 16 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” CPT’s average analyst price target is $114.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.6% from the current levels.