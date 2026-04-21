What to Expect From Camden Property's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Houston, Texas-based Camden Property Trust (CPT) owns, manages, develops, repositions, redevelops, acquires, and constructs multifamily apartment communities. Valued at $11 billion by market cap, it owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the U.S. The leading apartment REIT is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 30.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect CPT to report an FFO of $1.66 per share on a diluted basis, down 3.5% from $1.72 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s FFO estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect CPT to report FFO of $6.74 per share, down 2% from $6.88 per share in fiscal 2025. However, its FFO is expected to rise 4.9% year over year to $7.07 per share in fiscal 2027.
CPT stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 34.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 6.7% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 10.4% gains over the same time frame.
On Feb. 5, CPT shares closed down by 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its FFO of $1.76 per share surpassing Wall Street expectations of $1.73 per share. The company’s revenue was $390.8 million, missing Wall Street forecasts of $394.6 million. CPT expects full-year FFO in the range of $6.60 to $6.90 per share.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on CPT stock is reasonably bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, seven advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 16 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” CPT’s average analyst price target is $114.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.6% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.