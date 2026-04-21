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Iron Mountain Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Iron Mountain Inc_ logo and chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Iron Mountain Inc_ logo and chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) provides records management, data management solutions, and information destruction services. Valued at $35.9 billion by market cap, the company serves banking, energy, entertainment, health care, insurance, law firm, life science, retail, and pharmaceutical industries. The global leader in information management services is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect IRM to report an FFO of $1.27 per share on a diluted basis, up 195.4% from $0.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s FFO estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect IRM to report FFO of $5.26 per share, up 148.1% from $2.12 per share in fiscal 2025. Its FFO is expected to rise 9.9% year over year to $5.78 per share in fiscal 2027.

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IRM stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 34.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 43.1% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE10.4% gains over the same time frame.

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On Feb. 12, IRM shares closed up by 5.8% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted FFO per share of $1.44 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.39. The company’s revenue was $1.84 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.80 billion. IRM expects full-year adjusted FFO per share in the range of $5.69 to $5.79, and revenue in the range of $7.6 billion to $7.8 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on IRM stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 12 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” IRM’s average analyst price target is $122.73, indicating a potential upside of 1.8% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IRM 120.53 +2.46 +2.08%
Iron Mountain Inc
$SPX 7,109.14 -16.92 -0.24%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 44.64 +0.16 +0.36%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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