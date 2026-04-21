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EOG Resources Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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EOG Resources, Inc_ logo and chart- by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
EOG Resources, Inc_ logo and chart- by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

With a market cap of approximately $69.2 billion, EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is one of the largest independent exploration and production (E&P) companies in the United States, focused on the drilling, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Headquartered in Houston, Texas, EOG is widely regarded as a low-cost, high-efficiency shale operator with a strong emphasis on returns and capital discipline.

The energy sector giant is gearing up to announce its first-quarter results on Tuesday, May 5, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect EOG to report an adjusted profit of $3.01 per share, up 4.9% from $2.87 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. On a positive note, the company has surpassed Street’s bottom-line projections in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, EOG is expected to deliver an adjusted EPS of $13.40, up 31.9% from $10.16 reported in 2025.

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EOG stock prices have surged 16.9% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE35.1% decline and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX34.6% returns during the same time frame.

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On Mar. 19, shares of EOG Resources edged up around 1% as U.S. natural gas producers rallied on expectations of increased LNG exports following reported damage to Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility. The disruption raised prospects for stronger global demand for U.S. gas, supporting sentiment across the sector.

The consensus opinion on EOG remains cautiously optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of 34 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 13 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” and 19 “Holds.” Its mean price target of $155.10 represents a 20.1% premium to current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 55.07 +0.05 +0.09%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,109.14 -16.92 -0.24%
S&P 500 Index
EOG 129.16 +0.73 +0.57%
Eog Resources

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