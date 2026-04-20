Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cocoa Prices Sharply Higher on Concerns Over Supply Disruptions

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Cacao by Allybally4b via Pixabay
Cacao by Allybally4b via Pixabay

May ICE NY cocoa (CCK26) on Monday closed up +112 (+3.52%), and May ICE London cocoa #7 (CAK26) closed up +80 (+3.34%).

Cocoa prices rose sharply on Monday amid concerns over global supply disruptions after Iran on Saturday said the Strait of Hormuz was closed to shipping following the US refusal to lift a naval blockade on Iranian vessels.   The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is supportive for cocoa prices as it has reduced fertilizer supplies, boosted global shipping rates, insurance costs, and fuel prices, thereby raising cocoa importers' costs.

An excessively short position by funds in New York cocoa could add fuel to any short-covering rally.  Last Friday's weekly Commitment of Traders (COT) report showed funds boosted their short position in NY cocoa by 1,737 net short positions in the week ended April 14 to 18,105, the most in more than 3 years.

Weakness in global cocoa demand is bearish for prices.  The National Confectioners Association reported last Thursday that North American Q1 cocoa grindings fell -3.8% y/y to 106,087 MT.  Also, the European Cocoa Association reported that Q1 European cocoa grindings fell -7.8% y/y to 325,895 MT, a bigger decline than expectations of -6% y/y and the lowest for a Q1 in 17 years.  Conversely, the Cocoa Association of Asia reported that Q1 Asian cocoa grindings unexpectedly rose +5.2% y/y to 223,503 MT, stronger than expectations of a decline of -6.7% y/y.

Weak signs of chocolate demand are bearish for cocoa prices.  Circana reported last Tuesday that chocolate candy sales in North America in the 13 weeks ending March 22 fell -1.3% from the same period a year ago.  Also, Bloomberg Intelligence said that chocolate candy sales during this past Easter holiday, a prime seasonal time for chocolate consumption, fell about 5% from last year.

Ample supplies are also bearish for cocoa prices, as ICE cocoa inventories rose to a 20-month high of 2,632,357 bags on Monday.

Cocoa supplies from the Ivory Coast are ample, a bearish factor for prices.  Monday's cumulative data from the Ivory Coast showed that farmers shipped 1.48 MMT of cocoa to ports in the current marketing year (October 1, 2025, through April 19, 2026), unchanged from the same period a year ago.  

Recent rainfall in West Africa has been insufficient to ease drought concerns in the Ivory Coast and Ghana.  According to the African Flood and Drought Monitor, as of March 29, drought conditions blanket more than half of the Ivory Coast and about two-thirds of Ghana.

Last month, Ghana cut the official price it pays its cocoa farmers by nearly 30% for supplies for the 2025/26 growing season, and the Ivory Coast also said it would cut cocoa farmer pay by 57% that would kick in for the mid-crop harvest that started this month.  The Ivory Coast and Ghana produce more than half of the world's cocoa.

Also undercutting cocoa prices are higher exports from Nigeria, the world's fifth-largest cocoa producer.  On February 17, Bloomberg reported that Nigerian Dec cocoa exports rose +17% y/y to 54,799 MT.  Nigeria's Cocoa Association projects that Nigerian cocoa production in 2025/26 will fall by -11% y/y to 305,000 MT, from a projected 344,000 MT for the 2024/25 crop year.  

On the bullish side, the Ivory Coast said its cocoa production in 2025/26 would fall -10.8% y/y to 1.65 MMT from 1.85 MMT in 2024/25.  On February 10, Rabobank cut its 2025/26 global cocoa surplus estimate to 250,000 MT from a November forecast of 328,000 MT.

As a bearish factor, the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) on March 2 raised its global 2024/25 cocoa surplus estimate to 75,000 MT from 49,000 MT in November, which was the first surplus in four years.  ICCO estimated that global cocoa production in 2024/25 climbed by +8.4% y/y to 4.7 MMT.  Looking ahead, StoneX on January 29 forecasted a global cocoa surplus of 287,000 MT in the 2025/26 season and a 267,000 MT surplus for 2026/27.
 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CCN26 3,395s +115 +3.51%
Cocoa
CAN26 2,505s +78 +3.21%
Cocoa #7

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Microsoft Stock Could Be 25% Undervalued Based on Its FCF and Analysts' Estimates
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 2
Nike Stock Options Alert: LEAPS Buying Hints at a Bull Call Spread
A concept image showing a ray of light passing through cyberspace_ Image by metamorworks via Shutterstock_ 3
Xanadu Quantum Stock Soared on Nvidia News. Does It Have Any Staying Power?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 4
Tesla Earnings, Hormuz and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 5
Netflix’s Q1 Dip Is a Buying Opportunity—Here’s the Bull Case
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.