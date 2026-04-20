What You Need to Know Ahead of Becton, Dickinson and Company's Earnings Release

Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based Becton, Dickinson and Company ( BDX ) develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, and interventional products for healthcare institutions, physicians, and the general public. Valued at a market cap of $45.1 billion , the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, May 7.

Before this event, analysts expect this healthcare company to report a profit of $2.77 per share , down 17.3% from $3.35 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $2.91 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 3.2%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect BDX to report a profit of $12.55 per share, representing a 12.9% decrease from $14.40 per share in fiscal 2025. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to grow 9.4% year-over-year to $13.73 in fiscal 2027.

BDX has gained 1.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 34.9% return and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 9.8% uptick over the same time period.

On Feb. 9, shares of BDX slipped 1.3% despite reporting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company posted revenue of $5.3 billion, up 1.6% year over year and ahead of consensus estimates. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.91, comfortably beating analyst expectations of $2.82.

However, cautious management commentary around ongoing macroeconomic and regulatory challenges, particularly in China and in vaccine demand, appears to have unsettled investors.