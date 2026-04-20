What You Need to Know Ahead of Becton, Dickinson and Company's Earnings Release

Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, and interventional products for healthcare institutions, physicians, and the general public. Valued at a market cap of $45.1 billion, the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, May 7.
Before this event, analysts expect this healthcare company to report a profit of $2.77 per share, down 17.3% from $3.35 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $2.91 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 3.2%.
For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect BDX to report a profit of $12.55 per share, representing a 12.9% decrease from $14.40 per share in fiscal 2025. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to grow 9.4% year-over-year to $13.73 in fiscal 2027.
BDX has gained 1.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 34.9% return and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 9.8% uptick over the same time period.
On Feb. 9, shares of BDX slipped 1.3% despite reporting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company posted revenue of $5.3 billion, up 1.6% year over year and ahead of consensus estimates. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.91, comfortably beating analyst expectations of $2.82.
However, cautious management commentary around ongoing macroeconomic and regulatory challenges, particularly in China and in vaccine demand, appears to have unsettled investors.
Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about BDX’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 14 analysts covering the stock, five recommend "Strong Buy," and nine suggest "Hold." The mean price target for BDX is $186.58, indicating a 17.9% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.