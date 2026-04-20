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Corn Slipping to Start Monday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cultivated corn - by styx via Pixabay
Cultivated corn - by styx via Pixabay

Corn price action is down 1 to 2 cents as we begin Monday trade. Futures closed the Friday session with most contracts fractionally to 2 ½ cents higher, shrugging off early weakness. July was an exception, down ¼ cent. Open interest was up 6,691 contracts on Friday. The CmdtyView national averageCash Corn price was up 1/2 cent at $4.12 3/4.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data showed managed money slashing 59,149 contracts from their net long position in the week ending on April 14, mainly via new short interest. That took the net long to 159,483 contracts of futures and options.

Export Sales data from last week took corn export commitments to 72.79 MMT as of April 9, up 29% from a year ago. That is 87% of the USDA export projection for 2025/26, which is lagging from the 90% average pace. Shipments are now 50.52 MMT, 60% of USDA’s number, and ahead of the 56% pace.

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.48 3/4, up 1/4 cent, currently down 1 ¼ cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.12 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.57 1/2, down 1/4 cent, currently down 1 cents

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.77, up 1/4 cent, currently down 1 ¼ cents

New Crop Cash  was $4.34 1/1, up 1/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 476-0 -1-0 -0.21%
Corn
ZCN26 457-0 -0-4 -0.11%
Corn
ZCK26 448-0 -0-6 -0.17%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.3677 -0.0100 -0.23%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1106 -0.0073 -0.18%
US Corn Price Idx

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