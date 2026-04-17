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Hogs Face Weakness on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock
Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock

Lean hog futures closed Friday with contracts down a tick to 67 cents, as June was down $2.67 this week. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.28 on Friday afternoon, up 12 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 6 cents on April 15 at $90.66. 

Managed money slashed another 10,174 contracts from their net long in lean hog futures and options as of 4/14, taking it to 87,887 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday PM report was back up $2.52 at $99.20 per cwt. All primals were reported higher. USDA estimated the week to date through Saturday federally inspected hog slaughter at 2.502 million head. That was 30,000 head above the previous week and 134,777 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  closed at $93.400, down $0.650,

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $101.050, down $0.625

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $103.675, down $0.675,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 101.050s -0.625 -0.61%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 93.400s -0.650 -0.69%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 103.675s -0.675 -0.65%
Lean Hogs

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