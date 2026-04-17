Hogs Falling Back on Friday

Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are trading with contracts 45 to 85 cents lower on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.76 on Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 6 cents on April 15 at $90.66.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was back up $3.48 at $100.16 per cwt. Most primals were considerably higher. USDA estimated Thursday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 491,000 head, with the week to date total to 1.968 million head. That was 128,000 head above the previous week and 29,670 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs closed at $93.200, down $0.850,

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $101.050, down $0.625