How Much Higher Can Wheat Prices Go in April?

July soft red wheat (ZWN26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for July soft red winter wheat futures that recent price action has negated a downtrend. Prices are now starting to trend up and bulls have gained some technical momentum. Also, the stronger rally in hard red winter wheat futures (KEN26) prices recently suggests the SRW market needs to catch up.

Fundamentally, drought in the U.S. Plains and Australia wheat regions will likely reduce global wheat supplies this year.

A move in July SRW wheat futures above chart resistance at $6.10 would give the bulls better strength and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $6.70 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $5.85.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):