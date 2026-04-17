Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Look to Round Out Week of Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock

Lean hog futures were mostly lower on Thursday, with contracts down anywhere from a tick to 67 cents. Open interest was down 1,538 contracts on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.16 on Thursday afternoon, down $1.742 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 27 cents on April 14 at $90.60.

Pork export business was tallied at 37,285 MT for the week that ended on April 9, which was back up from last week. Mexico was the top buyer of 11,300 MT, with 8,200 MT sold to Japan Shipments were slightly higher at 35,336 MT. Mexico was the top destination of 15,600 MT, with 5,400 MT. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was back up $1.54 at $96.68 per cwt. The loin, butt, and picnic primals were the only reported lower, with the belly back up $7.66. USDA estimated Thursday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 491,000 head, with the week to date total to 1.968 million head. That was 128,000 head above the previous week and 29,670 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  closed at $94.050, down $0.025,

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $101.675, down $0.275

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $104.350, down $0.625,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 101.450s -0.225 -0.22%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 93.925 -0.125 -0.13%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 104.450 +0.100 +0.10%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Microsoft logo on building by franz12 via iStock 1
Microsoft Stock Warning: Why Piper Sandler Analysts Just Slashed Their MSFT Price Target by More Than 15%
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 2
Super Micro Computer's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know
A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_ 3
Apple CEO Tim Cook Just Bought Another 25,000 Shares of Nike Stock. Should You Load Up on NKE Too?
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 4
As Nvidia Sparks a Rally in IONQ Stock, Is the Quantum Computing Company a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 5
Nasdaq Futures Climb as TSMC Boosts Tech Optimism
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.