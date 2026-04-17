Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Uber’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Uber Technologies Inc logo-by jetcityimage via iStock
Uber Technologies Inc logo-by jetcityimage via iStock

Valued at a market capitalization of $179.1 billion, Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is a global technology platform that connects consumers with transportation, delivery, and logistics services. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber has evolved from a ride-hailing app into a multi-vertical mobility and on-demand services ecosystem operating in dozens of countries.

The cab titan is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company to post a profit of $0.71 per share on a diluted basis, down 14.5% from $0.83 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

For the current year, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $3.35, down 36.8% from $5.30 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 26.9% year over year to $3.60 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

Shares of UBER have surged 4.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX17% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK23.4% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Uber shares surged 6.8% on Apr. 15, after the company announced a $10 billion push into autonomous vehicles, including plans to purchase 35,000 self-driving cars through a partnership with Lucid Group and collaborate with Volkswagen’s MOIA unit to launch driverless vans in Los Angeles by 2026. The move signals Uber’s accelerated shift toward building a robotaxi network, which could significantly reduce driver-related costs over time.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is highly bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 51 analysts covering the stock, 37 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three recommend a “Moderate Buy,” 10 recommend a “Hold,” and the remaining one analyst suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. UBER’s average analyst price target is $105.87, indicating an upside of 38.4% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,041.28 +18.33 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 152.02 +1.72 +1.14%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
UBER 76.48 -0.80 -1.04%
Uber Technologies Inc

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Advanced Micro Devices' Report
Alphabet Inc alphabet-google on devices by- IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 2
Dear Google Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 22
CPU Chip 3
$2,600 for Sandisk Stock? Why the Bull Case at Evercore Forecasts a Whopping 191% Upside Potential.
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 4
Analysts Are Still Betting That Applied Digital Stock Can More Than Double Over the Next 12 Months
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
Super Micro Computer's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.