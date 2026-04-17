Uber’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at a market capitalization of $179.1 billion, Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is a global technology platform that connects consumers with transportation, delivery, and logistics services. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber has evolved from a ride-hailing app into a multi-vertical mobility and on-demand services ecosystem operating in dozens of countries.

The cab titan is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company to post a profit of $0.71 per share on a diluted basis, down 14.5% from $0.83 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

For the current year, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $3.35, down 36.8% from $5.30 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 26.9% year over year to $3.60 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of UBER have surged 4.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 23.4% return during the same time frame.

Uber shares surged 6.8% on Apr. 15, after the company announced a $10 billion push into autonomous vehicles, including plans to purchase 35,000 self-driving cars through a partnership with Lucid Group and collaborate with Volkswagen’s MOIA unit to launch driverless vans in Los Angeles by 2026. The move signals Uber’s accelerated shift toward building a robotaxi network, which could significantly reduce driver-related costs over time.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is highly bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 51 analysts covering the stock, 37 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” three recommend a “Moderate Buy,” 10 recommend a “Hold,” and the remaining one analyst suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. UBER’s average analyst price target is $105.87, indicating an upside of 38.4% from the current levels.