Tesla Could Start Making the Optimus Robot at Its Gigafactory Shanghai. What Does That Mean for TSLA Stock?

Tesla (TSLA) has been making big moves in robotics. Most of the attention has focused on its Fremont facility, where the company is winding down production of the Model S and Model X to make room for Optimus manufacturing.

But a new development is shifting eyes to Shanghai. Tesla China president Allan Wang Hao called Gigafactory Shanghai a "golden key" for producing Optimus humanoid robots at scale, according to Gadget Review.

If that vision materializes, it could dramatically accelerate Tesla's robotics ambitions and reshape how investors think about the stock.

Shanghai Is Tesla's Secret Weapon for Optimus

According to a Gadget Review report:

The gigafactory at Shanghai produced 851,000 electric vehicles in 2025, accounting for more than half of Tesla's total global deliveries.

That kind of output requires world-class supply chains, precision robotics, and highly automated assembly lines.

The same infrastructure that puts together a Model Y can, with adjustments, be adapted to build a humanoid robot.

Wang Hao made that point directly, saying the facility is ready to "shoulder important responsibilities in manufacturing all new products, including robots."

Tesla manufactures most key components in-house, which protects its intellectual property and helps with scaling. The software side relies on imitation learning, meaning the robot watches human motion and learns to replicate it, Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney noted after a March meeting with Tesla management.

That combination of hardware and AI makes Optimus technically formidable. Shanghai's manufacturing muscle could be what finally brings it to market at scale.

Optimus Could Launch in 2026

Elon Musk confirmed on March 31 that Optimus Gen 3 is already walking around, though the public unveiling has been slightly delayed for final refinements, according to Teslarati. Tesla had originally targeted a first-quarter 2026 reveal.

Musk has set a goal of producing one million Optimus units per year, with meaningful volume unlikely to begin until late 2026 at the earliest, he said on Tesla's Q4 earnings call. Low-volume production could start in summer 2026, with a ramp targeting 2027, per Teslarati.

In September 2025, Musk told investors that roughly 80% of Tesla's long-term value would eventually come from Optimus, a staggering claim for a company that built its reputation on electric vehicles. But it reflects how seriously Tesla has committed to this bet, given that it ended production of two flagship car models to free up factory space for robots.

Currently, Optimus units are deployed inside Tesla's own facilities in a learning mode, performing observation and basic tasks rather than meaningful production work.

What the Shanghai Move Means for TSLA Investors

China's role in the humanoid robot race is difficult to ignore. Chinese companies now control more than 90% of global humanoid robot sales, with thousands of units shipped last year, according to a Rest of World report.

Omdia chief analyst Lian Jye Su told Rest of World that state-backed demand from Chinese enterprises has given domestic producers a significant head start in scaling. Tesla's advantage is its technology stack, which includes vertical integration, custom actuators, and an AI training pipeline that no Chinese competitor has fully replicated. The Shanghai factory, if brought into the Optimus program, could close the gap on the scale side while preserving that technical edge.

TSLA shares rose 4% following the Shanghai announcement. The stock has gained 59% over the past 12 months.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs estimate that Optimus could add $0.10 to $13.00 per share to Tesla's earnings between 2030 and 2035, depending on how production volumes and margins evolve. Wall Street forecasts TSLA's adjusted earnings to expand from $1.66 per share in 2025 to $11.21 per share in 2030.

Out of the 43 analysts covering TSLA stock, 15 recommend “Strong Buy,” two recommend “Moderate Buy,” 17 recommend “Hold,” and nine recommend “Strong Sell.” The average TSLA stock price target is $401.39, above the current price of about $392.

Tesla has a well-documented history of ambitious deadlines that slip. But for investors willing to hold through the turbulence, the Shanghai signal is worth taking seriously.