Hogs Leaking Lower on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are trading with 40 to 70 cent losses at midday, with April up 22 cents as it expires today. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.20 on Wednesday morning, up $1.94 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 6 cents on April 13 at $90.33.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was down $1.66 at $96.94 per cwt. The butt primal was the only reported higher. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 491,000 head, with the week to date total to 983,000 head. That was 119,000 head above the previous week and 12,299 head above the same week last year.
Apr 26 Hogs are at $90.725, up $0.225,
May 26 Hogs are at $93.775, down $0.450
Jun 26 Hogs are at $101.800, down $0.650,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.