Corn Rallying on Wednesday

Corn futures are trading with 7 to 8 ¼ cent gains in the front months on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 8 1/2 cents at $4.14 1/2.

Some premium may be going in the market as rain is expected over the next week in the central and eastern Corn Belt following recent precip, though it is still early.

EIA data showed ethanol production at 1.12 million barrels per day in the week of 4/10, a 4,000 bpd increase from the week prior. Stocks saw a build of 646,000 million barrels to 26.699 million barrels. Exports dropped 122,000 barrels per day from the week prior to 81,000 bpd, as refiner in puts were down 20,000 bpd to 875,000 bpd.

May 26 Corn is at $4.51 1/4, up 8 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.14 1/2, up 8 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.60 1/2, up 8 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.77 3/4, up 7 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.35 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents,