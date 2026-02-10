Iron Mountain Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is the global leader for storage and information management solutions. The company has a market capitalization of $28.7 billion, and its broad range of solutions addresses its clients’ information management, digital transformation, information security, data center and asset lifecycle management needs.

Shares of the company have underperformed the broader market over the past year and have outperformed in 2026. IRM stock has declined 8.5% over the past 52 weeks and has grown 17% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 15.6% over the past year and 1.7% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, IRM has underperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) marginal rise over the past 52 weeks, but has edged past its 4.7% increase this year.

IRM shares fell 2.9% on Nov. 19 following a bearish report published by Gotham City Research, which revealed a short position on the company. The report stated that the company’s shares were grossly overvalued relative to its fundamentals and suggested that they were worth no more than $22 to $40.

For the current year, which ended in December 2025, analysts expect IRM’s EPS to rise 162.2% YoY to $4.64 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is strong. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 12 analysts covering IRM stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” one “Hold,” and one “Strong Sell”. Wall Street’s mood has remained mostly stable for the stock in recent months.

On Nov. 12, Barclays analyst Brendan Lynch maintained a “Buy” rating on Iron Mountain shares and set a price target of $123.

IRM’s mean price target of $116 indicates a 19.5% premium to the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $140 suggests a robust 44.2% upside potential from current price levels.