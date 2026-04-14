Constellation Energy's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $91.4 billion, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) produces and sells energy products and services. The Baltimore, Maryland-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.
Before this event, analysts expect this utility company to report a profit of $2.56 per share, up 19.6% from $2.14 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $2.30 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 4.6%.
For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CEG to report a profit of $11.75 per share, representing a 25.1% increase from $9.39 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 16.7% year-over-year to $13.71 in fiscal 2027.
CEG has rallied 42.6% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 28.4% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 19.5% uptick over the same time period.
Constellation Energy shares rose 6.4% on Feb. 24 after the company reported strong Q4 2025 results, with its adjusted operating earnings of $2.30 per share topping analyst expectations by 4.6%. Investor sentiment was further supported by the completed acquisition of Calpine Corporation, forming the nation’s largest electricity producer, as well as key growth catalysts, including a $1 billion DOE loan guarantee for the Crane Clean Energy Center restart and long-term power agreements linked to rising data center demand.
Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about CEG’s stock, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” and four suggest "Hold." The mean price target for CEG is $382.89, indicating a 29.6% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.