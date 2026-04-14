Constellation Energy's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $91.4 billion , Constellation Energy Corporation ( CEG ) produces and sells energy products and services. The Baltimore, Maryland-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this utility company to report a profit of $2.56 per share , up 19.6% from $2.14 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $2.30 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 4.6%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CEG to report a profit of $11.75 per share, representing a 25.1% increase from $9.39 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 16.7% year-over-year to $13.71 in fiscal 2027.

CEG has rallied 42.6% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 28.4% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLU ) 19.5% uptick over the same time period.

Constellation Energy shares rose 6.4% on Feb. 24 after the company reported strong Q4 2025 results, with its adjusted operating earnings of $2.30 per share topping analyst expectations by 4.6%. Investor sentiment was further supported by the completed acquisition of Calpine Corporation, forming the nation’s largest electricity producer, as well as key growth catalysts, including a $1 billion DOE loan guarantee for the Crane Clean Energy Center restart and long-term power agreements linked to rising data center demand.